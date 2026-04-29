The World Copper

The World Copper

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The World Copper Podcast - Episode 9

The World Copper's avatar
The World Copper
Apr 29, 2026

Summary

This episode of the World Copper Podcast explores the turbulent copper market, discussing recent industry events, geopolitical impacts, and future outlooks. Featuring insights from industry experts Juan Carlos Guajardo and Simon Hunt, it provides a comprehensive analysis of current challenges and opportunities in copper supply, demand, and pricing.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Context of the Copper Market
07:17 Market Dynamics and Pricing Challenges
12:49 Sulfuric Acid’s Impact on Copper Production
18:32 Geopolitical Factors Affecting Supply Chains
25:52 Future of Smelting Capacity and Market Structure
32:55 Political Changes in Latin America and Their Implications
37:47 Forecasting Copper Prices and Market Outlook

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The World Copper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture