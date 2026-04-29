The World Copper Podcast - Episode 9

Summary
This episode of the World Copper Podcast explores the turbulent copper market, discussing recent industry events, geopolitical impacts, and future outlooks. Featuring insights from industry experts Juan Carlos Guajardo and Simon Hunt, it provides a comprehensive analysis of current challenges and opportunities in copper supply, demand, and pricing.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Context of the Copper Market
07:17 Market Dynamics and Pricing Challenges
12:49 Sulfuric Acid’s Impact on Copper Production
18:32 Geopolitical Factors Affecting Supply Chains
25:52 Future of Smelting Capacity and Market Structure
32:55 Political Changes in Latin America and Their Implications
37:47 Forecasting Copper Prices and Market Outlook