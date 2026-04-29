The World Copper Podcast - Episode 9

Summary

This episode of the World Copper Podcast explores the turbulent copper market, discussing recent industry events, geopolitical impacts, and future outlooks. Featuring insights from industry experts Juan Carlos Guajardo and Simon Hunt, it provides a comprehensive analysis of current challenges and opportunities in copper supply, demand, and pricing.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Context of the Copper Market

07:17 Market Dynamics and Pricing Challenges

12:49 Sulfuric Acid’s Impact on Copper Production

18:32 Geopolitical Factors Affecting Supply Chains

25:52 Future of Smelting Capacity and Market Structure

32:55 Political Changes in Latin America and Their Implications

37:47 Forecasting Copper Prices and Market Outlook