The World Copper Podcast - Episode 11

Key Topics
Copper market stability and price outlook
Supply chain challenges for sulfuric acid
Geopolitical tensions affecting copper supply
Chile’s declining copper production and Codelco’s crisis
US tariffs and strategic stockpiles of copper
Demand destruction and technological shifts in copper use
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Context of the Copper Market
03:07 Geopolitical Tensions and Their Impact on Copper
08:46 Sulfuric Acid Shortages and Production Challenges
16:20 Codelco’s Crisis and Future Outlook
24:06 Tariffs and Market Dynamics
31:20 Demand Trends and Future Predictions