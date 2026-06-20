The World Copper Podcast - Episode 11

Key Topics

Copper market stability and price outlook

Supply chain challenges for sulfuric acid

Geopolitical tensions affecting copper supply

Chile’s declining copper production and Codelco’s crisis

US tariffs and strategic stockpiles of copper

Demand destruction and technological shifts in copper use

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Context of the Copper Market

03:07 Geopolitical Tensions and Their Impact on Copper

08:46 Sulfuric Acid Shortages and Production Challenges

16:20 Codelco’s Crisis and Future Outlook

24:06 Tariffs and Market Dynamics

31:20 Demand Trends and Future Predictions