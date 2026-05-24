The World Copper Podcast

Summary
This episode explores the geopolitical impacts on copper markets, focusing on the Strait of Hormuz, US-China relations, and supply chain disruptions. Experts analyze how these factors influence copper prices, demand, and future market trends.
Key topics
Impact of Strait of Hormuz closure on global oil and copper markets
US-China strategic competition and decoupling in technology and resources
Supply chain disruptions in copper mining and processing
Market outlook and demand destruction in a potential recession
Geopolitical strategies affecting copper supply and infrastructure
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to the World of Copper
01:56 Geopolitical Implications of Oil Supply
06:01 US-China Relations and Global Stability
10:05 Technological Competition Between Superpowers
12:52 Copper Supply Challenges and Market Dynamics
19:58 Current Copper Prices and Market Speculations
24:47 Global Economic Trends and Speculative Stocks
25:51 The Battle for Critical Minerals
26:05 US and China: The Copper Conflict
28:16 Chile’s Copper Supply Dynamics
30:24 The Future of Copper Smelting
32:36 Market Changes in Copper Concentrate
34:25 Demand Destruction and Price Forecasts
39:55 Financial Players and Market Dynamics
42:03 Long-Term Price Predictions and Economic Impacts