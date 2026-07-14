The World Copper

The World Copper

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The Future of Copper: Supply, Demand, and Global Politics

In this episode, industry experts discuss the current state of the copper market, geopolitical impacts on supply chains, and future demand trends driven by technological advancements.
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The World Copper
Jul 14, 2026

Join us as we explore the latest developments in the global copper market, geopolitical tensions affecting oil and mineral supplies, and China’s strategic moves into new mining projects. This episode offers a comprehensive look into how economic policies, conflict, and technological innovation are shaping the future of copper and related industries. Main topics include:

  • The impact of Iran-US tensions on global oil supply and copper markets

  • Disruption in sulfuric acid supply, especially from DRC, and its effects on copper production

  • The evolution of the copper smelter treatment charge system and market benchmarks

  • China’s strategic investments in Latin America and potential influence in the Pacific region

  • Shifts in copper demand driven by electrification, AI, and data centers

  • Regulatory and trade policies affecting U.

Chapters

  • 00:00 Introduction to the Copper Market and Industry Experts

    01:46 Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on global markets

    03:58 Iran-US conflict and implications for the Strait of Hormos

    06:00 Midterm elections and their influence on Iran-US tensions

    08:13 Impact of conflict on copper supply chains and sulfuric acid markets

    09:57 Chinese smelters, sulfuric acid prices, and market evolution

    12:06 Copper concentrate trade, benchmark pricing, and market shifts

    14:14 Future of copper smelting, supply, and Chinese industry involvement

    15:57 Electrification, data centers, and the changing demand for copper

    18:00 Copper demand forecasts and the impact of substitution technologies

    20:13 Geopolitical influences on copper trade and US-China relations

    22:12 Long-term supply prospects in the Pacific and strategic considerations

    23:59 Market outlook, price forecasts, and industry challenges

    25:59 Technological innovations and their impact on copper consumption

    28:03 Summary and closing remarks on copper industry trends

Stay tuned for more insights into the copper industry, geopolitical shifts, and technological trends. Until next time, safe travels and informed investments!

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