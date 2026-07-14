The Future of Copper: Supply, Demand, and Global Politics

00:00 Introduction to the Copper Market and Industry Experts

01:46 Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on global markets

03:58 Iran-US conflict and implications for the Strait of Hormos

06:00 Midterm elections and their influence on Iran-US tensions

08:13 Impact of conflict on copper supply chains and sulfuric acid markets

09:57 Chinese smelters, sulfuric acid prices, and market evolution

12:06 Copper concentrate trade, benchmark pricing, and market shifts

14:14 Future of copper smelting, supply, and Chinese industry involvement

15:57 Electrification, data centers, and the changing demand for copper

18:00 Copper demand forecasts and the impact of substitution technologies

20:13 Geopolitical influences on copper trade and US-China relations

22:12 Long-term supply prospects in the Pacific and strategic considerations

23:59 Market outlook, price forecasts, and industry challenges

25:59 Technological innovations and their impact on copper consumption

28:03 Summary and closing remarks on copper industry trends