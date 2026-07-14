The Future of Copper: Supply, Demand, and Global Politics

Join us as we explore the latest developments in the global copper market, geopolitical tensions affecting oil and mineral supplies, and China’s strategic moves into new mining projects. This episode offers a comprehensive look into how economic policies, conflict, and technological innovation are shaping the future of copper and related industries. Main topics include:
The impact of Iran-US tensions on global oil supply and copper markets
Disruption in sulfuric acid supply, especially from DRC, and its effects on copper production
The evolution of the copper smelter treatment charge system and market benchmarks
China’s strategic investments in Latin America and potential influence in the Pacific region
Shifts in copper demand driven by electrification, AI, and data centers
Regulatory and trade policies affecting U.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to the Copper Market and Industry Experts
01:46 Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on global markets
03:58 Iran-US conflict and implications for the Strait of Hormos
06:00 Midterm elections and their influence on Iran-US tensions
08:13 Impact of conflict on copper supply chains and sulfuric acid markets
09:57 Chinese smelters, sulfuric acid prices, and market evolution
12:06 Copper concentrate trade, benchmark pricing, and market shifts
14:14 Future of copper smelting, supply, and Chinese industry involvement
15:57 Electrification, data centers, and the changing demand for copper
18:00 Copper demand forecasts and the impact of substitution technologies
20:13 Geopolitical influences on copper trade and US-China relations
22:12 Long-term supply prospects in the Pacific and strategic considerations
23:59 Market outlook, price forecasts, and industry challenges
25:59 Technological innovations and their impact on copper consumption
28:03 Summary and closing remarks on copper industry trends
Stay tuned for more insights into the copper industry, geopolitical shifts, and technological trends. Until next time, safe travels and informed investments!