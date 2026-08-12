The World Copper

The World Copper

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Copper Just Hit Records - But Demand Is Not What You Think

Copper just printed fresh record highs, but this episode asks the question everyone in the market is avoiding: is the rally being driven by real demand, or by geopolitics
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The World Copper

In this episode, we explore the current state of the copper market, geopolitical influences, supply challenges, and future price projections. Our experts discuss whether we’re in a new paradigm of resource scarcity and strategic pricing, offering insights into supply chain dynamics and investment trends.

00:00 Introduction and episode overview

02:35 Copper reaching record nominal highs

04:05 Geopolitical influences on copper prices

05:30 Market surplus despite record prices

08:06 Demand and supply in different regions

09:43 Impact of US stockpiling and geopolitical tensions

11:48 Oil prices, reserves, and economic outlook

15:39 Peak copper and supply constraints

18:33 Supply side challenges in Latin America

22:27 Exploration, project delays, and investment trends

27:30 Supply chain complexities and substitution trends

36:41 Long-term price outlook and strategic considerations

41:33 Market volatility and future scenarios

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