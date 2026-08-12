Copper Just Hit Records - But Demand Is Not What You Think

In this episode, we explore the current state of the copper market, geopolitical influences, supply challenges, and future price projections. Our experts discuss whether we’re in a new paradigm of resource scarcity and strategic pricing, offering insights into supply chain dynamics and investment trends.
00:00 Introduction and episode overview
02:35 Copper reaching record nominal highs
04:05 Geopolitical influences on copper prices
05:30 Market surplus despite record prices
08:06 Demand and supply in different regions
09:43 Impact of US stockpiling and geopolitical tensions
11:48 Oil prices, reserves, and economic outlook
15:39 Peak copper and supply constraints
18:33 Supply side challenges in Latin America
22:27 Exploration, project delays, and investment trends
27:30 Supply chain complexities and substitution trends
36:41 Long-term price outlook and strategic considerations
41:33 Market volatility and future scenarios