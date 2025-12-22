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The World Copper Podcast - Episode 9
Summary
Apr 29
•
The World Copper
4
42:59
The World Copper Podcast
Episode 8
Apr 2
•
The World Copper
2
1
48:37
March 2026
The World Copper Podcast
Episode 7
Mar 8
•
The World Copper
2
1
44:51
February 2026
The World Copper Podcast
Episode 6
Feb 9
•
The World Copper
3
1
38:04
January 2026
The World Copper Podcast - Episode 5
Summary
Jan 8
•
The World Copper
4
29:46
December 2025
The World Copper Podcast
Episode 4
Dec 22, 2025
•
The World Copper
28:25
The World Copper Podcast - Episode 3
Summary:
Dec 8, 2025
•
The World Copper
1
1
23:58
October 2025
The World Copper Podcast
Episode - 2
Oct 6, 2025
•
The World Copper
2
1
31:07
September 2025
The World Copper Podcast
Episode 1
Sep 15, 2025
•
The World Copper
2
35:04
© 2026 The World Copper
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