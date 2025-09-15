Why subscribe?

Juan Carlos Guajardo (CEO of Plusmining, former executive at CESCO, ICSG, and Cochilco), Andrew Shaw (experienced in leading copper market analysis for major producers over many years), and Simon Hunt (CEO of Simon Hunt Strategic Services, and one of the most seasoned voices in copper market analysis) are joining forces (The Three Copper Musketeers!) to launch a new platform for insight and reflection: The World Copper Podcast (aka ‘Radio Copper’).

The three experts believe that both the metals industry and the financial sector urgently need deeper conversations and reflections on the future of copper in an increasingly volatile and fractured global environment. What has defined the last 40 years will not necessarily define the next 10 to 20 years as the world is undergoing a stark transformation.

Each 30-minute monthly episode will go straight to the point, offering grounded views on the structural forces shaping copper production, consumption, and pricing. From geopolitical risks to technological disruption, to China’s strategic role, and to the impact of industrial green policies, these podcasts will examine how macroeconomic and industrial cycles are redefining the copper landscape.

Special guests — including economists, mining executives, regulators and academics — will also join the discussion to offer diverse perspectives. While many forecasters suggest that copper demand could reach 36 million metric tons by 2040, for example that of the International Energy Authority, the big question is how we will get there in such a fragmented and turbulent macro-economic environment.

The World Copper Podcast will be open to all interested listeners, with a simple subscription process for those in the mining, financial, regulatory, and academic communities. This platform is also designed to be interactive, encouraging active participation from the audience. A dedicated section on the podcast’s website will allow users to submit questions, suggest topics, and share feedback, which will be addressed in future episodes or integrated into the ongoing discussions.

The podcasts are an invitation to tune in to a rethink on the copper industry through an informed and global lens.